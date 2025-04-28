Police, Cusat tie up to develop drug detector

KOCHI: Faced with the growing challenge of drug abuse, police have partnered with researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) to develop a cost-effective, non-intrusive drug-detection device.

The move, led by Kochi Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, aims to create a device similar to the alcohol breathalyser but for narcotics — easy, quick, and affordable.

Vimaladitya told TNIE in an interview that while western countries have developed saliva drug test kits and drug breath analysers, their high cost has kept them out of reach for widespread use in India.

“We are collaborating with Cusat researchers to develop affordable and simple drug-detection solutions that can be used easily on the ground,” he said. The plan is to design a quick, hassle-free test that law enforcement officers can use during routine checks, without the need for invasive procedures or long laboratory wait times.

The project gained momentum after Cusat’s School of Engineering organised an ‘Idea Pitching Event for Kochi City Police’, where students from various departments presented innovative solutions to policing challenges. Out of the ideas pitched, six were approved, with a particular focus on creating rapid drug-detection devices.

“Students are now developing Internet of Things (IoT)-based prototypes that can quickly and accurately detect drug use,” said a lecturer involved with the project.