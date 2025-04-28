Rapper Vedan, eight others arrested from Kochi flat for possession of cannabis

KOCHI: Hirandas Murali, popularly known by his stage name Rapper Vedan, was nabbed for possession of cannabis on Monday. The Hill Palace police nabbed Vedan, a native of Mulakunnathukavu in Thrissur, and eight members of his music band, with around 6g of ganja in a raid at his residence in Swas Flat in Kaniyampuzha, Tripunithura. Other items, including Rs 9.5 lakh in cash, and several mobile phones, were also seized by the squad led by Hill Palace SHO L Yesudas.

“We arrived at the flat around 11am and recovered the ganja following a search,” an officer with the Hill Palace police station said.

“After a six-hour procedure, we escorted Vedan and the others out of the flat, conducted medical examinations at a hospital, and released them on station bail,” he said, adding that the rapper and his companions had reportedly returned early Monday after attending a programme.

The officer said they had received a confidential tip-off that youngsters were frequently gathering at his (Vedan’s) flat to consume drugs, and hence, had kept the flat under surveillance for months. The officials had visited the flat on Sunday night, but Vedan was not in.