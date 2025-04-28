Rapper Vedan, eight others arrested from Kochi flat for possession of cannabis

KOCHI: Hirandas Murali, popularly known by his stage name Rapper Vedan, was nabbed for possession of cannabis on Monday. The Hill Palace police nabbed Vedan, a native of Mulakunnathukavu in Thrissur, and eight members of his music band, with around 6g of ganja in a raid at his residence in Swas Flat in Kaniyampuzha, Tripunithura. Other items, including Rs 9.5 lakh in cash, and several mobile phones, were also seized by the squad led by Hill Palace SHO L Yesudas.
“We arrived at the flat around 11am and recovered the ganja following a search,” an officer with the Hill Palace police station said.
“After a six-hour procedure, we escorted Vedan and the others out of the flat, conducted medical examinations at a hospital, and released them on station bail,” he said, adding that the rapper and his companions had reportedly returned early Monday after attending a programme.
The officer said they had received a confidential tip-off that youngsters were frequently gathering at his (Vedan’s) flat to consume drugs, and hence, had kept the flat under surveillance for months. The officials had visited the flat on Sunday night, but Vedan was not in.
“When we arrived (on Monday), many of them were found resting, and the cannabis was recovered from the table and other areas inside the flat. During interrogation, Vedan admitted to using cannabis, but said he was not a regular user. He also confessed to consuming intoxicants the previous day,” said the officer, adding that Rs 9.5 lakh they seized was, according to Vedan, was received as advance for event bookings.
Baby P V, the ACP of Thrikkakara, said, “The operation was based on specific intelligence that a group usually gathered there for drug use. Acting on it, we planned and executed the raid, resulting in the seizure of contraband. We also recovered some weapons from his flat. If any irregularities are found, offences under the Arms Act will also be charged against him”
Meanwhile, the forest department is expected to charge Vedan with a non-bailable offence under the Wildlife Protection Act after a tiger tooth pendant was seized from his flat.
Others apprehended
The other eight persons apprehended by the police from Vedan’s flat are Vinayak Mohan, 30, from Pathanamthitta; Vaishnav G Pillai, 24, and Vignesh G Pillai, 27, from Thiruvananthapuram; Jaffer K Ali, 29, from Malappuram; K W Vishnu, 26, from Ernakulam; Kashyap Bhaskar, 26, from Thrissur; Vimal C Joy, 23, from Kottayam, and Hemant V S, 22, from Thrissur.
Vedan gained recognition for writing and performing the track Kuthanthram Thanthram (Viyarppu Thunniyitta Kuppaayam) in the popular Malayalam film Manjummel Boys.
In the wake of his arrest, the Kerala government has reportedly cancelled a programme featuring Vedan, which was scheduled to be held in Idukki district as part of the LDF government's fourth anniversary celebrations.
This incident comes close on the heels of another case involving members of the Malayalam film industry. On Sunday, filmmakers Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza were detained after being found in possession of hybrid cannabis at a flat in Kochi. The two filmmakers were picked up from a residence belonging to cinematographer Sameer Thahir. Authorities discovered 1.6 grams of hybrid cannabis in their possession. They were later released after questioning.
The raid on Vedan's residence also coincided with Malayalam film actors Shine TM Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi's appearance before the excise team, which is investigating the seizure of hybrid cannabis in Alappuzha. Along with the actors, Palakkad model Soumya also appeared for questioning at the office of the excise deputy commissioner in Alappuzha.