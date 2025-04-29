Days before taking over as Kerala Chief Secretary, Jayathilak faces probe over Central funds bungling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Vigilance Commission has forwarded a complaint against Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) A. Jayathilak to the Chief Secretary. He is set to take over as Chief Secretary when incumbent Sarada Muraleedharan retires on 30 April.

The complaint alleges misappropriation of central funds by Jayathilak and another IAS officer K. Gopalakrishnan. They have been accused of mishandling funds of the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) meant for uplifting scheduled caste communities. The complaint received by the CWC was forwarded to the state government as it did not fall under the jurisdiction of the former.

The complaint was filed by Kollam native J Bency. It accused the officers of fund diversion and suspicious contracts. A firm which lacked IATA accreditation was granted the contract to train SC youth in aviation-related jobs, it said. K Gopalakrishnan had earlier served as the Director of Scheduled Caste Development Department. He is now serving as managing director of the Vyttila Mobility Hub.

Sarada Muraleedharan reportedly rold the media that she would look into the matter. Earlier, suspended IAS officer N Prasanth had raised a slew of allegations against Jayathilak. On 17 April, Prasanth had appeared for a personal hearing before Sarada Muraleedharan. The hearing was to explain his version of the accusations against him, including disrupting the cohesion in civil service, insubordination and derogatory remarks against senior officers.