A Rajasekharan Nair is CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s new private secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending speculation about the appointment of a new private secretary, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has entrusted his special private secretary A Rajasekharan Nair to perform the duty of the private secretary. The arrangement was made after CM’s former private secretary K K Ragesh was elected as CPM’s new Kannur district secretary.

According to sources close to the CM’s Office, the CM has informed his office about the new arrangement. Rajasekharan also worked in the personal staff of Pinarayi Vijayan in his first government from 2016-’21.

The working arrangement is in view of the situation that the state government has only one year left to complete its tenure. Rajasekharan was also a practising advocate in Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).