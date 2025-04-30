Fire and Rescue: K Padmakumar hands over responsibilities to Manoj Abraham

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Retiring from service on Wednesday, K Padmakumar, Director General of Fire and Rescue Services, is bringing to a close a long and eventful career in public service.

As he steps down, Padmakumar said multiple goals have been briefed to his successor, Manoj Abraham, who has been promoted to the post following his retirement.

Among the most important tasks ahead, Padmakumar pointed to the need for efficient financial utilisation.

“There is an organisational grant of Rs 162 crore. It is crucial that the utilisation of this is now expedited. Another major focus will be the effective utilisation of funds allocated under the Wayanad development package,” said Padmakumar.

He also spoke about the need to replace ageing fire and rescue vehicles.