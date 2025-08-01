Kerala Governor reappoints Ciza Thomas and Sivaprasad as interim VCs of KTU and Digital University

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar has re-appointed K Sivparasad and Ciza Thomas as interim Vice Chancellors of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and Digital University, Kerala (DUK), respectively.

According to separate notifications issued by the Raj Bhavan on Friday, both Sivaprasad and Ciza will exercise the powers and perform the duties of the office of the Vice Chancellor in the respective universities for a period of six months or till a regular Vice Chancellor is appointed, whichever is earlier.

The Raj Bhavan issued the notification after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that it was open for the Chancellor to issue a fresh notification appointing interim Vice-Chancellors in both universities, but the period in any case cannot exceed six months.