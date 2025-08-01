Kerala nuns’ arrest: BJP accuses Cong, Left of ‘drama, political opportunism’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday accused the Congress and the Left of engaging in drama and opportunistic politics over the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh, alleging that the protests in Kerala are aimed at reaping political gains rather than helping the affected.

In a statement, Chandrasekhar said the demonstrations and agitations outside jails and courts in recent days have only aggravated and complicated the situation faced by the nuns.

“The Congress is trying to gain by politicising the issue, fully knowing that it will harm the case. This has only put pressure on the judicial system and led to confusion,” he said.

He pointed out that the case has now been transferred to a special court to ensure transparency and shield the investigation from external pressure. “Forced conversion and human trafficking are extremely serious issues in states like Chhattisgarh, where strict laws exist to curb them.

We must exercise restraint and avoid creating unnecessary controversies,” the BJP leader said. Chandrasekhar also referred to a similar case registered in Kerala against nuns in 2022, which the court recently closed.

“In Chhattisgarh itself, under the Congress government, four Christian priests were arrested in 2021 under the Prohibition of Religious Conversion Act. Those who kept silent then are now attempting to stir trouble as elections are approaching in Kerala,” he said.

The BJP state president further said the fact that no Congress leader from Chhattisgarh joined the delegation or spoke in favour of the nuns was proof that local leaders were aware of the seriousness of the case. "As a political party committed to the welfare of the people, we will stand with any Malayali in crisis anywhere in the world. The BJP has intervened in this case as part of that long-standing commitment," Chandrasekhar asserted.