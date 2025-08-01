Minister George Kurian slams congress over nun arrest row, cites double standards and legal lapses

When asked about allegations of religious conversion, Kurian reiterated that the matter was under judicial consideration. “It is for the court to decide,” he said, adding that bishops were within their rights to express dissent.

He further underlined that “mainstream churches in Kerala do not convert.”

Responding to a media query on BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s earlier remark that no conversion had taken place, Kurian remarked, “He must have said so because he is well-informed.”

Taking a dig at the Congress leadership in Kerala, Kurian recalled that when there was a protest against Pala Bishop, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had demanded that a case be registered against him.

“Now the same Congress is raising this issue and trying to create the impression that they are even ready to die for Christians,” he said.

The arrest of the two nuns, both hailing from Kerala, has sparked widespread protests in Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

‘Court will decide’

When asked about allegations of religious conversion, Kurian reiterated that the matter was under judicial consider-ation. “It is for the court to decide,” he said. He further underlined that “mainstream churches in Kerala do not convert.”