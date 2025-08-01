Parents divided over Sivankutty’s school vacation change plan

KOCHI: General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s suggestion to shift the annual school vacations from April-May to June- July has parents divided. However, all of them agree that a proper study should be done before taking any step.
One of the major concerns raised by parents sceptical of the shift is the high daytime temperature during summer.
“How can small children withstand such extreme temperatures,” asked Dr Sreetha Sreenivas, fellow in Infectious Diseases, Amrita Hospital, Kochi. “Forget learning! Having personally faced the unbearable heat and brain fog while taking postgraduate exams in April, I can’t help but wonder that if adults can’t handle the intensity of the summer, how would small children manage,” Dr Sreetha told TNIE.
Merrin Tess Jimmy, a parent, said she supports two-month summer vacations.
“However, in places like the high ranges, especially Idukki, Wayanad and other districts, where monsoon turns brutal, the June-July vacation could be good. For a place like Kochi, the high humidity and temperature in summer make it difficult for children to attend classes,” she said.
Shibu P Chacko, president of the Parents Teachers Association of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kochi, said a proper study is needed before taking a decision.
“Though I find the suggestion beneficial, it might pose difficulty to children whose parents stay abroad. The yearly arrangements might get disrupted. On the plus side though, we can protect our children from rain-related mishaps if the vacations are in June-July,” Shibu said.
Some suggested splitting the vacation. “It can be so arranged that holiday is given in the hottest month, and in July when monsoon is at its peak. The
government should utilise data from the IMD (India Meteorological Department) and shuffle holidays accordingly,” said Dr Mangala Dileesh, consultant homoeopath and hospital management professional.”
Angals Anandan, PTA president of SRV High School in Ernakulam who is in favour of monsoon holidays, said, “During a discussion among friends on the minister’s suggestion, the general opinion was it would be a very good move. We have been hearing of rain-related accidents involving school buses taking place every year. This can be avoided,” he said.