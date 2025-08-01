Sabari Rail land acquisition likely in two weeks, but uncertainty persists

KOCHI: The Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari railway project continues to struggle to get back on track. The state government had announced land acquisition would begin in July. With the month ending, there has been no move in that direction. However, unofficial sources said there is a likelihood of some activity in the next two weeks.
“We have been apprised of an agreement reached at a meeting between the state government and the railways to revive the project,” said Jijo P, member of the Sabari Rail Action Council Federation.
“Railway officials, from what we understand, have been told land acquisition can start as soon as the project is offered a lifeline. On their part, railway authorities have assured a notification on lifting the freeze would be sent to the government as soon as they return to Delhi,” he said, adding that land acquisition could begin within two weeks.
However, State Railway Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed the government has not received any reports or notifications.
With the project getting held up, there is no end in sight to the woes of those whose properties have been earmarked for acquisition.
According to M P Viswanathan Nair of Okkal, near Perumbavoor, “It has been 27 years since the first survey for the Sabari rail project. I own 15 cents of land and the project alignment runs right through my plot. I am neither able to carry out renovation of my house nor buy property somewhere else to construct a new one,” he told TNIE.
The situation is no different for Sivan N of Muvattupuzha. “I am preparing a compensation suit for the mental and emotional stress caused. We were among the very first to agree to release our land for the project. The residents here, numbering more than 80 families, are now bemoaning their decision,” he said.