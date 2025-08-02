Kerala buffeted by rising wave of public obscenity, indecency

KOZHIKODE: That began as a routine weekend commute for Sreeja (name changed) from Kottiyam to Kollam on a KSRTC bus quickly devolved into a deeply distressing ordeal. Looking forward to reuniting with her family after a week of work, Sreeja found her journey abruptly interrupted by a man in his early 40s brazenly masturbating across from her, his gaze fixed on her.

Despite her profound discomfort, Sreeja, unwilling to let the incident pass, summoned the courage to capture the perpetrator’s action on video. Her resolve stemmed from a fierce desire to expose a pervasive societal ill where victims, particularly women, are often blamed despite being the ones subjected to harassment. The incident echoed a recent online backlash against two sisters who were viciously trolled for slapping an elderly man who had allegedly groped one of them on a public bus.

These alarming occurrences highlight a disturbing trend in Kerala: a surge in public indecency, including public masturbation, flashing, and other obscene acts. Shockingly, instead of condemnation, such acts often seem to garner a perverse acceptance in certain sections of society.

District-wise data with the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) for May 2024-25 shows Kozhikode leading the way with 193 cases of public nudity and masturbation. It was followed by Ernakulam (157), Thiruvananthapuram (123), Kasaragod (98), Kollam (76), Malappuram (74), Palakkad (67), Alappuzha (66), and Kottayam (54). Pathanamthitta (43), Kannur (35), Idukki (33), Wayanad (29), and Thrissur (24) brought up the rear.

Legal loopholes

Despite the worrying numbers, a glaring loophole in the legal framework continues to empower perpetrators: the absence of specific laws directly addressing flashing or public masturbation. This legal void often hinders the formal registration of cases. Police sources indicate that while victims sometimes bravely come forward with video evidence, many hesitate to pursue further legal action due to fears of protracted legal battles.

The silence surrounding the issue has prevented the enactment of specific legislation. While laws have been amended over the years to address crimes like voyeurism and stalking with specific punishments, “public masturbation” remains a murky area.