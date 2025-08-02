Kerala govt targets whistleblower doctor with fresh charges over missing medical equipment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what appears to be a witch hunt against Dr Haris Chirackal who highlighted major gaps in state’s healthcare system, the government has come up with fresh allegations which could corner the urology professor. Health Minister Veena George on Friday said medical equipment worth Rs 20 lakh has been found missing from urology department, apparently putting the blame on the whistleblower.

The minister said a departmental inquiry has found that medical equipment in the department was deliberately damaged or missing. The missing item is an oscilloscope worth around Rs 20 lakh purchased using funds from MP Shashi Tharoor’s development allocation.

The minister confirmed that a further departmental inquiry would follow, and a police investigation could be initiated if necessary. The administration hardened its stance just weeks after the government extended him support for publicly highlighting treatment crisis in Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.

The sudden shift in the government approach has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition and wide sections of the medical community. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) has come out in support of Dr Haris, voicing concern over what they view as retaliation against a senior faculty member who brought systemic shortcomings to light.

“We hope the show-cause notice is merely a procedural formality to close the matter,” said Dr Aravind C S, general secretary, KGMCTA. “However, we are apprehensive that the new charges may be aimed at silencing Dr Haris.” The association has warned of strong protests if disciplinary action is taken and has demanded that the inquiry report be made public.

“The government is trying to send a message that no doctor should dare speak out again,” said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. “The same health minister who once spoke of supporting Dr Haris is now leading the action against him. They have twisted the situation to the point of accusing a whistleblower of theft.”