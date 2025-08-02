Kerala govt targets whistleblower doctor with fresh charges over missing medical equipment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what appears to be a witch hunt against Dr Haris Chirackal who highlighted major gaps in state’s healthcare system, the government has come up with fresh allegations which could corner the urology professor. Health Minister Veena George on Friday said medical equipment worth Rs 20 lakh has been found missing from urology department, apparently putting the blame on the whistleblower.
The minister said a departmental inquiry has found that medical equipment in the department was deliberately damaged or missing. The missing item is an oscilloscope worth around Rs 20 lakh purchased using funds from MP Shashi Tharoor’s development allocation.
The minister confirmed that a further departmental inquiry would follow, and a police investigation could be initiated if necessary. The administration hardened its stance just weeks after the government extended him support for publicly highlighting treatment crisis in Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.
The sudden shift in the government approach has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition and wide sections of the medical community. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) has come out in support of Dr Haris, voicing concern over what they view as retaliation against a senior faculty member who brought systemic shortcomings to light.
“We hope the show-cause notice is merely a procedural formality to close the matter,” said Dr Aravind C S, general secretary, KGMCTA. “However, we are apprehensive that the new charges may be aimed at silencing Dr Haris.” The association has warned of strong protests if disciplinary action is taken and has demanded that the inquiry report be made public.
“The government is trying to send a message that no doctor should dare speak out again,” said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. “The same health minister who once spoke of supporting Dr Haris is now leading the action against him. They have twisted the situation to the point of accusing a whistleblower of theft.”
The health minister, meanwhile, defended the issuance of a show-cause notice to Dr Haris, describing it as a routine measure for violations of service norms. “The missing equipment was never reported earlier,” she said.
However, colleagues of Dr Haris argue that the equipment had gone missing before he joined the institution last year. They also deny allegations that surgeries were cancelled despite available equipment, stating that the device in question was procured by another doctor and used as required.
Dr Haris, who received the show-cause notice on Thursday, has denied all charges. He maintained that he did not bypass protocol and had repeatedly raised concerns about inadequate equipment through formal channels. Dr Haaris’ outspoken stance on social media had forced the department to procure essential equipment within a week. He is expected to submit his reply to the show-cause notice in a week.
What transpired
June 27: Dr Haris Chirackal posts on FB about equipment shortage and surgery postponements at Thiruvananthapuram GMCH, which triggered the controversy
June 29: Health Minister Veena George orders probe on the allegation, calls him honest and hardworking. She says the delay could be due to shortcomings in the system
June 30: Four-member committee begins investigating the allegations raised by Dr Haris
July 1: Urology department gets new lithocast probes used for surgical procedures
July 3: Director of Medical Education submits investigation report on the allegations
July 30: Directorate of Medical Education issues formal showcause notice to Dr Haris for his social media post and asks for a reply within 10 days.
August 1: Health Minister speaks of fresh allegations on missing equipment, further inquiry and police probe if necessary.
Dr Haris dismisses allegations, outlines his ongoing dissatisfaction with official responses