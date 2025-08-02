Malayalam cinema steals limelight at 71st National Film Awards

KOCHI: Malayalam cinema had a very fruitful outing at the 71st National Film Awards, with several honours across feature and non-feature categories. Vijayaraghavan and Urvashi were named best supporting actors in the male and female categories — a rare double for Mollywood. Urvashi was selected for her performance in 'Ullozhukku'. This is her second national award in the category, having previously won in 2006 for ‘Achuvinte Amma'.

Veteran actor Vijayaraghavan was picked for his role in 'Pookkaalam', which also won the editing honour for Midhun Murali. Vijayaraghavan shares the award with Tamil actor M S Bhaskar ('Parking').

'Ullozhukku', which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, was adjudged the best Malayalam film. The jury hailed the film for its “intimate character study of a family highlighting patriarchal conditioning and agency through restrained performances.”

“I am very happy to be chosen for the award. I expected an award for 'Ullozhukku' as its director Christo Tomy deserved it. I am also delighted for Kuttettan [Vijayaraghavan]. No one else could have essayed his role [in 'Pookkaalam'],” Urvashi told TNIE.

“I was happy when audiences accepted the film ['Pookkaalam'] and my role. 'Pookkaalam' is one of my favourite films. Now, at this age, I am receiving a national award too for such a film. It only adds to the happiness,” Vijayaraghavan said.

'2018', based on that year’s floods, won the production design award for Mohandas. 'Nekal - Chronicle of the Paddy Man', directed and produced by M K Ramadas, received a special mention from the jury.