Rapper Vedan moves Kerala HC seeking anticipatory bail in rape case

KOCHI: Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, approached the Kerala High Court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case registered against him based on a complaint filed by a young doctor.

In his petition, Vedan claimed that the relationship with the complainant was consensual and voluntary.

Vedan submitted that the complaint was a result of personal issues between him and the complainant. He argued that even if the allegations are taken at face value, they do not constitute the legal ingredients of the offence of rape under Sections 376 and 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the petition, a broken promise of marriage in a consensual relationship does not amount to rape unless it can be proved that the promise was false from the beginning.

The rapper further alleged that a group of individuals, led by a woman, are conspiring against him with the intention of extorting money and damaging his reputation.