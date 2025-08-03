Film policy will be rolled out within two months: Kerala Min Saji Cherian

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launching an elaborate exercise to identify major issues plaguing the Malayalam film industry, the state government is all set to introduce a comprehensive film policy which will address a host of concerns -- from casting couch to compensation and working hours to labour contracts.
The Kerala Film Policy Conclave, which began in the state capital on Saturday, discussed and debated threadbare key concerns in the sector and explored possible solutions for the same.
Speaking at the end of the first day’s discussions, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian said women’s issues, labour laws, work-contract concerns and other significant issues in the industry will be addressed in the film policy, which is to be released within two months.
The minister said the government will not intervene in the internal matters of Malayalam cinema and weaken them, but rather provide institutional support to address issues faced by those working in the industry. Independent existence of films will never be compromised, but measures to strengthen practices like formulation of an internal complaints committee, ensuring proper payments and sufficient break time for workers will be addressed, he said.
Stating that gender equality will be implemented in all senses through the policy, the minister said the formation of internal committees (ICs) with male and female members is also being considered. Measures will be tightened to increase women’s safety on sets. Other benefits like providing maternity leave for women, setting up nurseries for children of film workers are also being explored. Provisions to legally combat cyber-bullying are also being considered.
The minister also pointed out the need for a scientific study of the television industry to address various issues. In a move expected to provide long-term benefits to employees, the government is also contemplating declaring it a ‘creative industry’, to bring it within the ambit of the state’s labour laws.
“For this, we might have to consider passing laws to include all aspects of the industry,” the minister said, adding that coordinated efforts of different departments are integral to policy formulation and the continued success of Malayalam cinema. A clear definition of the term ‘workplace’ will be provided in the policy. Uniformity in salaries of people working in a movie will also be looked into, as delegates pointed out in conclave sessions that the major chunk of the budget allocation for actors is taken by the lead male actor.
The policy will also look into the possibility of ensuring fixed work timings and additional payment for overtime work. It will have provisions to ensure that proper contracts are signed with film workers, and payments are made on time.
The government is also planning to initiate talks with private-theatre owners to reduce the price of food and beverages sold in theatres. A host of other concerns including how online reviews affect films, AI-based manipulation of film ratings, OTT deals with platforms, e-ticket facilities, survival of independent cinema, films that propagate false information and censor board approaches too are expected to figure in the policy.
A website for the policy will be made available three days after the conclave, where people from the film fraternity and the general public can raise their concerns and express opinions. “This is not a silver bullet for issues faced by the film industry, but a strong foundation upon which further legislation can be based, if needed,” a senior KSFDC official told TNIE.
Delegates’ inputs
Any work crossing 8 hours will be considered as overtime and additional pay should be given
A clear definition for ‘workplace’ should be provided
Maternity leave, nursery for children whose parents are working in the film should be provided
Filmmakers urged to give increased subsidies for independent filmmakers
Speakers said that the government should recommend at least 42 days of theatrical run
Formation of internal complaints committees (ICs) should be completely implemented in all sets
Review bombing, usage of AI and other new technologies to manipulate movie ratings should be combated
Legal provisions to combat cyber attacks