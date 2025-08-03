Film policy will be rolled out within two months: Kerala Min Saji Cherian

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launching an elaborate exercise to identify major issues plaguing the Malayalam film industry, the state government is all set to introduce a comprehensive film policy which will address a host of concerns -- from casting couch to compensation and working hours to labour contracts.

The Kerala Film Policy Conclave, which began in the state capital on Saturday, discussed and debated threadbare key concerns in the sector and explored possible solutions for the same.

Speaking at the end of the first day’s discussions, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian said women’s issues, labour laws, work-contract concerns and other significant issues in the industry will be addressed in the film policy, which is to be released within two months.

The minister said the government will not intervene in the internal matters of Malayalam cinema and weaken them, but rather provide institutional support to address issues faced by those working in the industry. Independent existence of films will never be compromised, but measures to strengthen practices like formulation of an internal complaints committee, ensuring proper payments and sufficient break time for workers will be addressed, he said.

Stating that gender equality will be implemented in all senses through the policy, the minister said the formation of internal committees (ICs) with male and female members is also being considered. Measures will be tightened to increase women’s safety on sets. Other benefits like providing maternity leave for women, setting up nurseries for children of film workers are also being explored. Provisions to legally combat cyber-bullying are also being considered.