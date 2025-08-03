Kerala

I’m frail, but I want to continue writing: M K Sanoo

The younger generations must know about his struggles. I am searching for a youngster with a taste in Malayalam literature to complete the work, Sanoo had told TNIE on June 24.
N Ratnamma, wife of writer and critic M K Sanoo, giving sweets to M K Sanoo on his 90th birthday.
KOCHI: Despite suffering from age-related difficulties, M K Sanoo was keen to continue writing. And he was working on a book on Ananda Theerthar, a prominent disciple of Sree Narayana Guru.

“I am handicapped by age. But I have some pending work. A book on Ananda Theerthar is in the works. Though he was born a Brahmin he fought against caste discrimination. The younger generations must know about his struggles. I am searching for a youngster with a taste in Malayalam literature to complete the work,” Sanoo said during an interaction with TNIE on June 24.

The demise of his wife N Retnamma in 2023 came as a big shock for Sanoo. They were married for nearly 70 years. “I feel lonely. She was the strength of my life,” he had said.

Ratnamma was the daughter of V Madhavan, the former health minister of Travancore-Cochin state. But Sanoo insisted on avoiding extravagance. Union minister K N Katju, state ministers Panampilly Govinda Menon, A J John, and T M Varghese attended the wedding. “We served the guests tea and idli,” Sanoo said in an interview to TNIE last year.

“I joined Maharaja’s College in 1977. We had a galaxy of eminent professors including M Krishnan Nair, M K Sanu, and M Leelavathi. That was the golden age of Maharaja’s. Though a liberal, Sanoo Master was not associated with the leftist movement at the time. But when the college decided to introduce a shift system he opposed it. When he contested the assembly election, former students and artists from across the state came to Kochi to campaign for him,” recounted publisher CICC Jayachandran.

Life, works and achievements

M K Sanoo Age: 97

Born: October 27, 1927

Place of birth: Thumpoly, Alappuzha

Studies: S D College, Alappuzha

Marriage: 1953

Spouse: N Ratnamma

Career

Teacher: 1951-54 Sanathana Dharma High School, Alappuzha

1955: Lecturer, Sree Narayana College, Kollam

1957: Lecturer, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam

Retirement: 1983

Elected to Kerala

Assembly: 1987

Major works

Autobiography: Karmagathi

Criticism: Kaattum Velichavum, Chakravaalam, Prabhatha Darshanam, Rajaveedhi, Asanthiyilninnu Santhiyilekku, Ezhuthinte Naanarthangal, Vimarsanathile Rajasilpi

Interpretations: Adhyatma Ramayanam, Sree Maha Bhagavatham

Travelogue: Anubhavangal Prathyasakal

Biographies:

Asthamikkatha Velicham

Sahodaran Ayyappan: Oru Kalaghattathinte Silpi

Changampuzha Krishnapillai: Nakshatrangalude Snehabhajanam

Basheer: Ekantha Veedhiyile Avadhoothan

Recognition

2011: Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for the biography Basheer: Ekantha Veedhiyile Avadhoothan

2013: Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the highest literary honour given by the Kerala government

2015: P Kesavadev Literary Award

2022: D.Litt. by Mahatma Gandhi University

2024: Kerala Jyothi Award

M K Sanoo

