I’m frail, but I want to continue writing: M K Sanoo

KOCHI: Despite suffering from age-related difficulties, M K Sanoo was keen to continue writing. And he was working on a book on Ananda Theerthar, a prominent disciple of Sree Narayana Guru.
“I am handicapped by age. But I have some pending work. A book on Ananda Theerthar is in the works. Though he was born a Brahmin he fought against caste discrimination. The younger generations must know about his struggles. I am searching for a youngster with a taste in Malayalam literature to complete the work,” Sanoo said during an interaction with TNIE on June 24.
The demise of his wife N Retnamma in 2023 came as a big shock for Sanoo. They were married for nearly 70 years. “I feel lonely. She was the strength of my life,” he had said.
Ratnamma was the daughter of V Madhavan, the former health minister of Travancore-Cochin state. But Sanoo insisted on avoiding extravagance. Union minister K N Katju, state ministers Panampilly Govinda Menon, A J John, and T M Varghese attended the wedding. “We served the guests tea and idli,” Sanoo said in an interview to TNIE last year.
“I joined Maharaja’s College in 1977. We had a galaxy of eminent professors including M Krishnan Nair, M K Sanu, and M Leelavathi. That was the golden age of Maharaja’s. Though a liberal, Sanoo Master was not associated with the leftist movement at the time. But when the college decided to introduce a shift system he opposed it. When he contested the assembly election, former students and artists from across the state came to Kochi to campaign for him,” recounted publisher CICC Jayachandran.
Life, works and achievements
M K Sanoo Age: 97
Born: October 27, 1927
Place of birth: Thumpoly, Alappuzha
Studies: S D College, Alappuzha
Marriage: 1953
Spouse: N Ratnamma
Career
Teacher: 1951-54 Sanathana Dharma High School, Alappuzha
1955: Lecturer, Sree Narayana College, Kollam
1957: Lecturer, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam
Retirement: 1983
Elected to Kerala
Assembly: 1987
Major works
Autobiography: Karmagathi
Criticism: Kaattum Velichavum, Chakravaalam, Prabhatha Darshanam, Rajaveedhi, Asanthiyilninnu Santhiyilekku, Ezhuthinte Naanarthangal, Vimarsanathile Rajasilpi
Interpretations: Adhyatma Ramayanam, Sree Maha Bhagavatham
Travelogue: Anubhavangal Prathyasakal
Biographies:
Asthamikkatha Velicham
Sahodaran Ayyappan: Oru Kalaghattathinte Silpi
Changampuzha Krishnapillai: Nakshatrangalude Snehabhajanam
Basheer: Ekantha Veedhiyile Avadhoothan
Recognition
2011: Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for the biography Basheer: Ekantha Veedhiyile Avadhoothan
2013: Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the highest literary honour given by the Kerala government
2015: P Kesavadev Literary Award
2022: D.Litt. by Mahatma Gandhi University
2024: Kerala Jyothi Award