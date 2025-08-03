I’m frail, but I want to continue writing: M K Sanoo

KOCHI: Despite suffering from age-related difficulties, M K Sanoo was keen to continue writing. And he was working on a book on Ananda Theerthar, a prominent disciple of Sree Narayana Guru.

“I am handicapped by age. But I have some pending work. A book on Ananda Theerthar is in the works. Though he was born a Brahmin he fought against caste discrimination. The younger generations must know about his struggles. I am searching for a youngster with a taste in Malayalam literature to complete the work,” Sanoo said during an interaction with TNIE on June 24.

The demise of his wife N Retnamma in 2023 came as a big shock for Sanoo. They were married for nearly 70 years. “I feel lonely. She was the strength of my life,” he had said.

Ratnamma was the daughter of V Madhavan, the former health minister of Travancore-Cochin state. But Sanoo insisted on avoiding extravagance. Union minister K N Katju, state ministers Panampilly Govinda Menon, A J John, and T M Varghese attended the wedding. “We served the guests tea and idli,” Sanoo said in an interview to TNIE last year.

“I joined Maharaja’s College in 1977. We had a galaxy of eminent professors including M Krishnan Nair, M K Sanu, and M Leelavathi. That was the golden age of Maharaja’s. Though a liberal, Sanoo Master was not associated with the leftist movement at the time. But when the college decided to introduce a shift system he opposed it. When he contested the assembly election, former students and artists from across the state came to Kochi to campaign for him,” recounted publisher CICC Jayachandran.