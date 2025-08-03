Kerala film policy conclave: Stakeholders call for inclusivity, reform

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Plunging into the whirl of credit disputes and unresolved equations, the state’s film policy conclave witnessed open differences among major industry associations. Actor-director Revathy Asha, representing the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), highlighted how the group was instrumental in initiating major conversations around inclusivity and reform. FEFKA representative Ranji Panicker, however, felt it was an attempt to claim ‘undue credit.’

Meanwhile director Anjali Menon pointed out the presence of established power equations in the industry, but acknowledged a change in approach.

“One of the most positive developments I have noticed is that, despite the presence of strong and influential associations, the government has given equal space to smaller groups. Some of the criticism we are hearing now comes from people who are used to operating in a different setup. It may take time for everyone to adjust to a space where all voices are heard. But this is a good beginning,” said Anjali Menon.

She added that it is heartening to see an industry evolving where people can ask for and expect their rights to be acknowledged. “We will have to wait and see how the final policy turns out, but there’s a sense that serious research has gone into understanding the problems. I remain hopeful,” added Anjali Menon.