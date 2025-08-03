Kerala film policy conclave: Stakeholders call for inclusivity, reform
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Plunging into the whirl of credit disputes and unresolved equations, the state’s film policy conclave witnessed open differences among major industry associations. Actor-director Revathy Asha, representing the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), highlighted how the group was instrumental in initiating major conversations around inclusivity and reform. FEFKA representative Ranji Panicker, however, felt it was an attempt to claim ‘undue credit.’
Meanwhile director Anjali Menon pointed out the presence of established power equations in the industry, but acknowledged a change in approach.
“One of the most positive developments I have noticed is that, despite the presence of strong and influential associations, the government has given equal space to smaller groups. Some of the criticism we are hearing now comes from people who are used to operating in a different setup. It may take time for everyone to adjust to a space where all voices are heard. But this is a good beginning,” said Anjali Menon.
She added that it is heartening to see an industry evolving where people can ask for and expect their rights to be acknowledged. “We will have to wait and see how the final policy turns out, but there’s a sense that serious research has gone into understanding the problems. I remain hopeful,” added Anjali Menon.
AMMA joint secretary Ansiba expressed discontent over the exclusion of the organisation’s representative from the gender-inclusive session. “AMMA is the oldest association with 33 years of experience. Yet, nobody from our side was included in a panel that called itself ‘inclusive’. That’s unfair and unfortunate,” she said.
While welcoming the government’s efforts, she noted that the absence of certain voices undermines the spirit of the exercise. “Maybe our rights are someone else’s wrong and vice versa. But still, we should all be heard.”
Producer G Suresh Kumar also weighed in and expressed concerns against proposals of third-party arbitration for industry issues. “Nobody can force an age-old, successfully run industry into arbitration. If arbitration rests with the government, there will be delays. We often resolve issues overnight to ensure a release the next day. This agility will be lost with bureaucratic interference,” he said. He acknowledged the relevance of the conclave but warned against a one-sided approach. “We will accept all good suggestions. But if any policy goes against the associations, we will oppose it,” said Suresh Kumar.