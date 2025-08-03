M K Sanoo: A vital cog in Kochi’s civic and cultural life

KOCHI: A prominent presence in Kerala’s literary landscape, M K Sanoo’s legacy is also deeply intertwined in the socio-cultural fabric of Ernakulam assembly constituency, which he represented as a CPM-backed independent from 1987-91.
A teacher by profession, Sanoo Master shaped generations of young minds in the hallowed halls of Maharaja’s College. His tenure as a professor at the institution not only influenced countless students but also positioned him at the very heart of the city’s intellectual ferment. Students, artists, and political figures of all ideologies would regularly converge at “Sandhya,” his residence at Karikkamuri Cross Road, making it a vibrant hub for open-ended discussions and progressive ideas.
“Though his roots were in Alappuzha, Sanoo Master chose Kochi as his home and the primary stage for his public life. He was an influential teacher, who played a key role in shaping up many prominent careers like former defence minister A K Antony and famous cine actor Mammootty. I too was his student at the Malayalam department of Maharajas college, back in 1977. I still recall his encouraging me when I attempted to write a song with the Ravi Varma paintings as theme,” noted poet and lyricist R K Damodaran told TNIE.
More than just an observer, Sanoo Master was an active participant in the city’s developmental and cultural movements. His association extended beyond literary circles, as seen in his active support for initiatives such as the Krishna Iyer Movement for the Kochi Cancer Centre. He played a key role in the state government taking up the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital from the cooperative sector. He was also a constant presence at the Chavara Cultural Centre.
“... irreplaceable void. It was Mash who wanted a cancer centre for Kochi the most. He led from the front, along with Justice Krishna Iyer, and finally got the nod for building the key institution. However, as the Cancer Center is about to become a reality, it’s very hard to realise that the great figure is not here to see his dream becoming true. Whenever I could get the opportunity to spend time with him, he asked this one question without fail every time, ‘when will the cancer centre start functioning from a new building,” said Dr Balagopal P G, director of Cochin Cancer Research Centre.
His civic engagement was further cemented when he was elected Ernakulam MLA, a role he used to champion social causes. He was also a founding member of Mithram, a school for the mentally handicapped in Mulanthuruthy, showcasing his commitment to inclusive social work. He edited a work titled ‘Kochi 2000’ for Kochi corporation, showing his direct involvement in the city’s civic and cultural life.
“Ernakulam lost a great personality, a secular face who was above party politics. As a people’s representative of Ernakulam, I enjoyed a great support from him. This is a huge loss for Ernakulam’s socio, cultural, and literary field,” said T J Vinod, Ernakulam MLA.