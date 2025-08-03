M K Sanoo: A vital cog in Kochi’s civic and cultural life

More than just an observer, Sanoo Master was an active participant in the city’s developmental and cultural movements. His association extended beyond literary circles, as seen in his active support for initiatives such as the Krishna Iyer Movement for the Kochi Cancer Centre. He played a key role in the state government taking up the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital from the cooperative sector. He was also a constant presence at the Chavara Cultural Centre.

“... irreplaceable void. It was Mash who wanted a cancer centre for Kochi the most. He led from the front, along with Justice Krishna Iyer, and finally got the nod for building the key institution. However, as the Cancer Center is about to become a reality, it’s very hard to realise that the great figure is not here to see his dream becoming true. Whenever I could get the opportunity to spend time with him, he asked this one question without fail every time, ‘when will the cancer centre start functioning from a new building,” said Dr Balagopal P G, director of Cochin Cancer Research Centre.

His civic engagement was further cemented when he was elected Ernakulam MLA, a role he used to champion social causes. He was also a founding member of Mithram, a school for the mentally handicapped in Mulanthuruthy, showcasing his commitment to inclusive social work. He edited a work titled ‘Kochi 2000’ for Kochi corporation, showing his direct involvement in the city’s civic and cultural life.

“Ernakulam lost a great personality, a secular face who was above party politics. As a people’s representative of Ernakulam, I enjoyed a great support from him. This is a huge loss for Ernakulam’s socio, cultural, and literary field,” said T J Vinod, Ernakulam MLA.