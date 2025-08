KOCHI: A follower of Sree Narayana Guru, M K Sanoo always believed in equality and social justice. The prolific writer, orator, activist and teacher, who passed away on Saturday, penned more than 70 books and was a constant presence in Kerala’s social and cultural sphere. Sanoo, who taught at Maharaja’s College for decades, had a wealth of students who went on to excel as writers, politicians, bureaucrats and actors.

“Gurudevan taught us that humaneness should be our religion and I have followed his preachings all my life. Maybe, the ideology is ingrained in my blood,” Sanoo had once said.

The 97-year-old, who suffered a hip-bone fracture after he tripped and fell in his house ‘Sandhya’ in Kochi on July 25, breathed his last at a hospital around 5.35pm on Saturday. The body will be brought to his house at 8am on Sunday, and will be kept for public homage at the Ernakulam Town Hall from 10am to 4pm. The funeral will be held at Ravipuram crematorium at 5pm.

Born to M C Kesavan and K P Bhavani of Thumpoli in Alappuzha on October 27, 1927, Sanoo was deeply influenced by the teachings of Guru. Growing up facing discrimination in a casteist society, Sanoo was a liberal in thoughts and raised his voice for the rights of the underprivileged. He was elected to the state assembly from Ernakulam as a Left-backed independent in 1987, but politics was never his forte.

“I am a supporter of the leftist ideology, but I always wanted to stay away from politics. My friends convinced me to contest the election, but later I realised that politics was not my cup of tea. Leaders of all political parties visit me,” he told TNIE in an interaction two years ago.