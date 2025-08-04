Governor Arlekar asks govt to start V-C selection process

“The governor demanded that the government should take steps to vacate the stay obtained from the Kerala High Court in such cases,” said a source.

The ministers also highlighted the administrative crisis in the Kerala University following the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar by the V-C. The government urged Arlekar to direct the V-C to convene a meeting of the senate and report the suspension in the forum.“The governor was of the view that the suspension should first be acknowledged instead of creating an unruly atmosphere in the varsity. Thereafter, the syndicate could be convened to decide on the disciplinary action taken against the official,” a Raj Bhavan source said.

Meanwhile, a top government source told TNIE that that the ministers did not give any assurances to Arlekar’s demands but said a decision would be taken after high-level discussions. “The governor stuck to his stance that V-C appointment was his prerogative but he was open for discussions and consensus,” the source said.

“The ministers will convey the outcome of the meeting to the chief minister and the future course of action would be taken at the highest level. However, it is a welcome sign that both the government and the Raj Bhavan set the ball rolling for a consensus on the contentious issue,” the source said.

High-level discussion

