‘Train SC filmmakers’: Adoor's remark sparks row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s remarks over extending financial support to Scheduled Caste (SC) and women filmmakers sparked a controversy at the closing ceremony of the Kerala Film Policy Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Speaking at the event, Adoor criticised the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) for providing what he termed excessive funding to directors from the SC community.
“Those from SC backgrounds should be given at least three months of training under experienced filmmakers before being supported. The `1.5-crore grant should be split among three people, rather than funding one project. Government money shouldn’t be used just because the film has a superstar or simply because the director is a woman,” Adoor said. Further, he claimed that many of the films funded under the initiative lacked quality and artistic value.
Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian, while presenting a report on the two-day conclave, rebutted Adoor’s statements. He said the filmmakers were selected by an expert committee based on merit and their work reflects deep social and creative commitment.
“The fact is that people from the SC communities were kept out of mainstream cinema for nearly a century. The government’s decision to support them is both timely and essential. This is the first time many of them are getting to direct a film. We have also taken steps to empower women and recognise transgender artists,” the minister said.
The government will not backtrack on its inclusive film policy, he stressed.
“This is a conscious decision to correct historical imbalances. We will continue to provide support,” he said.
‘To question chances given to oppressed is disappointing’
Several filmmakers and film associations deemed Adoor’s comments dismissive of the government’s efforts to democratise filmmaking and bring under-represented voices to the fore.
“It is highly unfortunate. A filmmaker of his stature shouldn’t have made such remarks, especially at an event like this,” said filmmaker Kamal. No one enters filmmaking without preparation or intent, he said. “To question the opportunities given to a long-oppressed community is disappointing,” Kamal said.
Singer-composer Pushpavathy Poypadathu pointed out that access to education for people from the scheduled castes and tribes became a reality only in recent decades.
“For decades, we have lived under oppression, enslaved by a system that denied us dignity. The Left government’s policy to support marginalised voices in cinema is a step towards justice. His remarks overlook this long struggle, and they should be condemned,” she said.
Adoor also targeted the protest held at the K R Narayanan Film Institute. “It was on its way to becoming India’s top film school. The protest, which was against discipline, brought that to a halt,” he said. He argued that film festivals should cater to serious cinema lovers, not casual crowds, and called for an increase in delegate fees.
The conclave also saw lyricist-director Sreekumaran Thampi questioning the outcome of the Hema Committee report. “What was the use of all the money spent? Even those who made complaints withdrew their cases,” he said.
Responding to Thampi’s statement, Saji said the very idea of holding this conclave stemmed from that report. He announced that a detailed state film policy will be drafted within three months based on the deliberations at the conclave.