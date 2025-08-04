‘Train SC filmmakers’: Adoor's remark sparks row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s remarks over extending financial support to Scheduled Caste (SC) and women filmmakers sparked a controversy at the closing ceremony of the Kerala Film Policy Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Adoor criticised the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) for providing what he termed excessive funding to directors from the SC community.

“Those from SC backgrounds should be given at least three months of training under experienced filmmakers before being supported. The `1.5-crore grant should be split among three people, rather than funding one project. Government money shouldn’t be used just because the film has a superstar or simply because the director is a woman,” Adoor said. Further, he claimed that many of the films funded under the initiative lacked quality and artistic value.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian, while presenting a report on the two-day conclave, rebutted Adoor’s statements. He said the filmmakers were selected by an expert committee based on merit and their work reflects deep social and creative commitment.

“The fact is that people from the SC communities were kept out of mainstream cinema for nearly a century. The government’s decision to support them is both timely and essential. This is the first time many of them are getting to direct a film. We have also taken steps to empower women and recognise transgender artists,” the minister said.

The government will not backtrack on its inclusive film policy, he stressed.

“This is a conscious decision to correct historical imbalances. We will continue to provide support,” he said.