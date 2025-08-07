Seven months on, Kerala family awaits repatriation of son's remains from Russian frontline

THRISSUR: As the Russia–Ukraine war continues with all its devastation, the family of Binil, who died while serving on the Russian frontline after falling prey to a trafficking racket, is still waiting to repatriate his mortal remains.

It has been over seven months since reports from Russia confirmed the death of Binil. Since then, his family has been running from one office to another, hoping to see him one last time.

Binil T B, a native of Wadakkanchery, took a flight to Russia on 24 April, 2024, along with his friends. They had been promised jobs as electricians in Moscow. But things allegedly took a turn for the worse soon after.

Binil was moved to a military settlement, where his passport and documents were confiscated. In the initial days, they were instructed to supply food and essential items to the settlement. But by June 2024, they were sent to the frontline.

Binil and Jain were assigned to one military regiment, while another group, including two Malayalis, Santhosh and Sandeep, was sent to a different location. Sandeep died in a shell attack in August 2025. According to Jain Kurien, who returned from Russia in May 2025, “I saw him last in the morning on 5 January, 2025. On 6 January, I was transferred to another regiment and on the way, I saw him lying motionless following a drone attack. I was also injured in a similar attack on the way and was hospitalised. When Sandeep died, his body was brought to Moscow within two weeks of the incident. But in the case of Binil, we don’t know where the mortal remains are kept,” he said.

Binil’s father Babu, a tailor, said, “It has been difficult to manage things. I have been visiting all possible offices to bring my son back. I have gone to Thiruvananthapuram four times already, spoken to the authorities including Norka and the Russian Embassy. I also sent letters to the Ministry of External Affairs, MoS Suresh Gopi, the Chief Minister’s Office, etc. However, we are yet to receive a positive reply as to when his body can be repatriated,” said Babu, adding that he is not even able to focus on work.