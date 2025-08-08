Kitex to launch US kidswear brand Little Stars in India after US imposes 50% tariff on exports

KOCHI: Facing the heat after the imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods and supplements by the United States, Kitex Garments, a Kerala-based garment manufacturer, is set to introduce its US brand in the domestic market.

Little Stars, the brand exclusively for newborn babies’ and children’s clothing in the US, will be introduced in India soon.

Addressing the media, Sabu Jacob, the MD of Kitex Garments Limited, said that by strengthening their presence in the Indian market, they will be able to address any challenges that may arise due to high tariffs on exports to the US.

“This will also protect the interests of Indian consumers and investors. With the arrival of Little Star, Indians who want the best for their children will be able to get clothes that meet American quality, safety, and fashion at an affordable price,” he said on Thursday.

The imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian exports to America by the US government recently will severely affect sectors such as leather, chemicals, footwear, gems and jewellery, textiles and others.

Sabu Jacob also opined that by introducing US-based Kitex’s own brand, Little Star, to the Indian market, it is also an opportunity to make high-quality clothing that meets international standards easily available to newborns and toddlers in the country.