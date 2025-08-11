Kothamangalam woman suicide case: Police arrest boyfriend over rape; BJP alleges ‘love jihad’

KOCHI: Police on Monday arrested the boyfriend of the 23-year-old woman who died by suicide in Kothamangalam, on charges of rape under the pretext of marriage, abetment of suicide and assault. The case has sparked a political controversy, with BJP leaders alleging that the woman was the victim of a ‘love jihad’-linked religious conversion attempt.

The deceased, Sona Eldhose, a resident of Puthupady in Kothamangalam and a TTC student at an institute in Muvattupuzha, was found dead at her residence around 2 pm on Saturday. She was alone at the time.

Ramees, 24, a native of Alangad in Aluva and a temporary employee at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery, was first taken into preventive custody, and was later formally arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide, rape under the pretext of marriage, wrongful confinement, and voluntarily causing hurt. Police said his father and mother have also been booked and will be taken into custody for questioning.

The Ernakulam rural police said a suicide note recovered from Sona’s house says she was pressured by Ramees and his father to convert to their faith, and that she was assaulted over it.

“We have obtained evidence from their WhatsApp chats indicating that Ramees assaulted Sona. The messages also reveal that when Sona expressed her intention to end her life, Ramees encouraged her to do so,” an officer said.

The note, described by the investigators as a turning point in the case, begins: “I don’t want to live a life where I have to endure such betrayal.”

Her death not isolated incident: BJP

Sona wrote that she had forgiven Ramees after his arrest in an immoral trafficking case, but alleged he repeatedly proved he never truly loved her. She accused him of forcing her to convert to his religion despite her sacrifices.