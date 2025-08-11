Thevalakkara student electrocution death: Boy's family to get new home

KOLLAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty, on Sunday, laid the foundation stone for a new house for the family of Mithun, the student who died of electrocution at Thevalakkara Boys Higher Secondary School. The Kerala Scouts and Guides, with support from the general education department, will construct the house at the family’s existing home.

Spanning 1,000 square feet, the house will feature three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, and a kitchen, among other facilities. It is expected to be completed within four months at an estimated cost of `20 lakh.

In addition to the new house, the state government has announced financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family. The general education department will contribute Rs 3 lakh and also cover the educational expenses of Mithun’s younger brother.

Additionally, the KSEB has announced Rs 10 lakh in compensation, while the Kerala State Teachers’ Organisation will provide Rs 11 lakh. The stone-laying ceremony was also attended by MLAs Kovoor Kunjumon and Sujith Vijayan Pillai, public education director Shanavas S, and Kerala Scouts & Guides state secretary Prabhakaran N K, among others.

Mithun, a Class 8 student, was electrocuted on July 17 while attempting to retrieve his slipper, which had fallen onto the roof of a cycle shed at his school. While climbing up, he accidentally came into contact with a low-hanging power line and later died at the hospital.