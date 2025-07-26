Kerala

Thevalakkara student electrocution death: Govt dismisses manager, takes over school administration

Last week, Suja S, the headmistress of the school was suspended from service after Kollam AEO found lapses on her part in ensuring safety of the students.
A view of the school's bicycle shed.File Photo | Express
Express News Service
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the death of a Class VIII student due to electrocution at High School for Boys, Thevalakkara in Kollam, the government has dismissed the manager of the aided school and entrusted administration of the institution to the District Education Officer (DEO).

General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters here on Saturday that as per a report by the Director of General Education, there was serious dereliction of duty on the part of the manager R Thulasidharan Pillai. The manager has been removed as per Section 14 of the Kerala Education Rules (KER), 1958, he added.

Last week, Suja S, the headmistress of the school was suspended from service after Kollam assistant education officer (AEO) visited the school and found lapses on her part in ensuring safety of the students. Senior Mathematics teacher G Molly was given the responsibility of headmistress.

Midhun, a Class VIII student of the school was electrocuted on July 17 while trying to retrieve a footwear that had fallen from the roof of a bicycle shed on the school premises. The incident evoked widespared protests with the Opposition calling for a comprehensive safety audit in schools.

