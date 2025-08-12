Sona wanted to spend life with Ramees, but fate had other plans

KOCHI: A distressing question haunts both the family and the entire Karukadam region. Why did Sona Eldhose choose to end her own life, especially when she was given the freedom to follow her heart, and even to marry someone from another religion?
Echoing this, Sona’s brother Basil Eldhose said, “I always stood by her and supported everything she loved… then why couldn’t she open up to me, just once, about what she was going through?”
“Ramees, along with his family and relatives, had come to our home recently to discuss marrying Sona. But they had set a strict condition that Sona should convert to Islam, and the marriage should be conducted immediately. Due to Sona’s firm stance, we agreed to the marriage on one condition- it should take place only after the mourning period for our father’s death.
But, they were unwilling to cooperate with that request. Amid all this, Ramees was arrested in connection with an immoral trafficking case. When Sona came to know about it, serious issues began to surface in their relationship,” Basil told TNIE.
“Even after knowing about his profligacy, she still chose to stay with Ramees. Because, she was that committed to their relationship,” Basil said in a broken voice.
“Following that incident, Sona stood firm on her decision not to change her religion, and she wanted a registered marriage. Their common friend and her husband from Adimali helped make the arrangements. But at the last moment, Ramees backed out of those plans and told her that the preparations for the marriage were being arranged at Aluva registrar’s office.
And under the pretext of taking her for the registration of marriage at Aluva, Ramees took Sona with him, but instead of going to the registrar’s office, he took her to his house in Aluva. There, with the support of his parents, relatives, and close friends, he locked her inside a room. She was only released after she threatened to inform me,” Basil said.
“She was so afraid of her safety that she didn’t even drink a drop of water from that house before returning,” he added.
Adding further, Sona’s mother Bindu said, “She was willing to give her life for the love she had for him. But in return, all he (Ramees) cared about was his religion, not my daughter.”
“Even after everything, she once told me that if she lives, she would still wanted to continue the relationship and live with him,” she said.
Eldhose Wilson, Sona’s relative and neighbour, stated that Ramees and his family had taken a rigid stance regarding conversion.
“The relationship between Sona and Ramees began during their undergraduate days at UC College in Aluva. When I learnt about her plans to convert and marry him, I spoke to her brother who is a close friend of mine, and urged him to think deeply about the matter. But he is a kind-hearted person, always willing to accept anything for his sister’s happiness,” he said.
At the time of Sona’s tragic death, her mother was away at work, and her brother was also out of town, working as a part-time driver for the same household where their mother is employed. I was one of the first people to rush her to the hospital, and later to the police station with her mortal remains, Eldhose added.
“We’ve known that family personally for years, and we were also aware of Sona’s relationship with the young man. From what we understood, the marriage was supposed to take place after she completed her studies,” said Babitha Mathai, a resident of Karukadam, and councillor of nearby ward, Ambalappady.
Sona’s father had passed away just three months earlier in a tragic incident, after drowning in a canal while under the influence of alcohol.
“It’s heartbreaking to hear about yet another tragedy in a family that always seemed so peaceful,” she added.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)