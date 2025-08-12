Sona wanted to spend life with Ramees, but fate had other plans

KOCHI: A distressing question haunts both the family and the entire Karukadam region. Why did Sona Eldhose choose to end her own life, especially when she was given the freedom to follow her heart, and even to marry someone from another religion?

Echoing this, Sona’s brother Basil Eldhose said, “I always stood by her and supported everything she loved… then why couldn’t she open up to me, just once, about what she was going through?”

“Ramees, along with his family and relatives, had come to our home recently to discuss marrying Sona. But they had set a strict condition that Sona should convert to Islam, and the marriage should be conducted immediately. Due to Sona’s firm stance, we agreed to the marriage on one condition- it should take place only after the mourning period for our father’s death.

But, they were unwilling to cooperate with that request. Amid all this, Ramees was arrested in connection with an immoral trafficking case. When Sona came to know about it, serious issues began to surface in their relationship,” Basil told TNIE.

“Even after knowing about his profligacy, she still chose to stay with Ramees. Because, she was that committed to their relationship,” Basil said in a broken voice.

“Following that incident, Sona stood firm on her decision not to change her religion, and she wanted a registered marriage. Their common friend and her husband from Adimali helped make the arrangements. But at the last moment, Ramees backed out of those plans and told her that the preparations for the marriage were being arranged at Aluva registrar’s office.

And under the pretext of taking her for the registration of marriage at Aluva, Ramees took Sona with him, but instead of going to the registrar’s office, he took her to his house in Aluva. There, with the support of his parents, relatives, and close friends, he locked her inside a room. She was only released after she threatened to inform me,” Basil said.

“She was so afraid of her safety that she didn’t even drink a drop of water from that house before returning,” he added.