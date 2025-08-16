Lights, camera, action! Shwetha fights off odds to plot her comeback

KOCHI: Shwetha Menon’s election as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) marks a stunning comeback. As she filed her nomination for the post, the actor, who has been active in Malayalam cinema since 1991, encountered many obstacles.

An FIR was filed with the Ernakulam Central police station on August 6 charging her with “transmitting sexually explicit content” and “indecent representation” of women through her roles in certain films, some of them widely acclaimed.

Shwetha, who served as vice-president of AMMA from 2021 to 2024, was the first woman to hold that position. In 2022, she resigned from the internal complaints committee expressing disappointment over “inaction” against Vijay Babu following rape allegations against the actor-producer.

Commenting on the case against her, Shwetha said she believes it was part of an election stunt. “Because the films the petitioner mentioned were released some 10-12 years ago. I don’t understand the basis of the case. The case is now in court. I cannot comment on it,” she told reporters on Friday.

Shwetha became a household name in the state through her roles in films such as Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Penpattanam, Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty, Salt n’ Pepper, Kalimannu, etc. She won the state award for best actress twice for Paleri Manikyam and Salt n’ Pepper.

“It is always better when women fight and win. It is good that Shwetha fought and won,” said Devan, Shwetha’s opponent.

The new chair hopes to see past members returning to AMMA. About members who left the association following the actor assault case in 2017, she said, they can return to the organisation. “They can come back. They are all part of the family. They are most welcome. I am willing to invite them personally. We will work together. There were many discussions here. The issues will be solved,” Shwetha said.

reel power

Total members: 506

Votes polled: 298

President: Shwetha Menon

General secretary: Kukku Parameswaran

Vice-presidents: Jayan Cherthala and Lakshmi Priya

Joint secretary: Ansiba Hassan

Treasurer: Unni Shivapal

Executive committee members: 11

Anjali Nair Asha Aravind

Sarayu Mohan

Neena Kurup

Joy Mathew Kailash

Nandu Poduval

Santhosh Keezhattoor

Tini Tom Vinu Mohan

Sijoy Varghese

Poll Absentees

Mammootty

Manju Warrier Indrajith

Prithviraj