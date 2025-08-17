NHAI swings into action, takes steps to repair service roads amid backlash

KOCHI: Faced with growing backlash over poor maintenance of service roads, especially on stretches along the Thrissur-Ernakulam highway where underpass construction activities are in progress, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday initiated temporary measures to fill up the potholes at Muringoor.

The action comes after the traffic movement along the highway section went haywire, and the state authorities directed the central agency to adopt corrective measures on a war footing. “The workers of NHAI concessionaire Guruvayur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd filled up the potholes at Muringoor Junction this afternoon. This after the Thrissur Superintendent of Police directed the agency to take measures on a war footing to ease the acute traffic congestion,” a police official of Koratty police station said.

Earlier on Friday night, a timber-laden lorry overturned, falling into a deep pothole on the service road near Muringoor underpass construction site. A heavy traffic congestion, extending up to 15 hours, was experienced after the lorry overturned, making its removal a difficult and time-consuming task for rescue teams. The timber logs scattered across the road further obstructed traffic, necessitating a meticulous clearing operation.

TNIE on Friday had reported on the pothole-riddled service roads near high underpass construction sites at Muringoor, Chirangara, Amballoor and Perambra. While the construction of underpasses aims to improve connectivity in the long run, the temporary service roads are frequently criticised by commuters for their poor maintenance, a condition that is often exacerbated by monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, the temporary repair works carried out by the NHAI amid heavy rains came in for sharp criticism, as the motorists charged that the filled up materials started to come out from the potholes.

“This temporary filling won’t stand if it rains. The only solution is tarring, otherwise the potholes will resurface in a matter of few days,” charged Nassir Chalakudy, a two-wheel rider daily commuting through the stretch.

When contacted, NHAI officials, though, said activities like tarring of the broken stretch can be taken up only when the roads dry up after rains.