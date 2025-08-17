With new leadership at helm, AMMA members anticipate winds of change

KOCHI: The ascension of several women to the helm of affairs at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has generated hope and enthusiasm. Members are hopeful that the new leadership will set in motion efforts to reform a system beset by questions of gender inequality and abuse. Shwetha Menon and Kukku Parameswaran were elected president and general secretary of the association on Friday.

Yet, despite the unprecedented development, questions remain about whether replacing men with women on a committee will prove to be enough, and if measures that do not address underlying power structures and biases can lead to meaningful change?

National award winning actor Urvashi welcomed the change. “Only if they are given a chance will we learn what these women are capable of and how they will go about achieving their goals. Now, women have come to power. We welcome it. Shwetha is an experienced artist. She is capable of carrying out her responsibilities as president and promoting the welfare of artists,” Urvashi told TNIE.

Lakshmi Priya and Ansiba Hassan were elected vice president and joint secretary. Four other women also made it to the executive committee. The 17-strong panel now has eight women members.

“Women are now more visible and audible. It is a positive change,” said Deedi Damodaran, screenwriter and member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

“We don’t know if these women are agents of the existing patriarchal system or would take a pro-women stand on issues. However, this is a change from previous years, and it is for the better. People may view this as back-seat driving. But ultimately, when women or anyone is given power, there will be an internal transformation at the individual level. And it is good,” she added.