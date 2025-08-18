Sona suicide case: Ramees’ parents detained in Salem, brought to Kerala for questioning

KOCHI: In a major breakthrough in the probe into the alleged ‘love jihad’ case in Kothamangalam, the parents of prime accused Ramees were taken into custody by Kerala Police from their hideout in Salem on Monday morning. The duo, who had been absconding since their names surfaced in the investigation, are being brought to Ernakulam and their formal arrest will be recorded later in the day, police sources said.

“As per the revelations in the suicide note, both of them were booked under charges of abetment of suicide. The probe team intends to question them further. However, they had gone into hiding to evade arrest,” said an officer with the Ernakulam rural police.

Meanwhile, the court is set to hear the custody application of Ramees, 24, who is currently lodged in judicial custody. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has sought a five-day custody period to pursue further leads in the case.