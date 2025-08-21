Congress set to act against Rahul Mamkootathil; likely to remove him as youth wing chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership is seriously considering removing Palakkad MLA Rahul Mangkoottathil from the post of Youth Congress state president in the wake of mounting complaints and allegations against him. According to sources, the matter has reached the AICC, which has forwarded the petitions to the KPCC for further action.

Sources said AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Das Munshi, has directed the state leadership to investigate the allegations and submit a report without delay. Party sources said the complaints include serious charges, ranging from misconduct raised by women members to alleged embezzlement of funds. Many of these complaints, they added, have been pending before the party even before the latest controversy erupted.

Rahul currently holds dual posts — that of MLA and Youth Congress state president. Although there has been earlier discussions at the leadership level about removing him from the youth wing after he entered the Assembly, no follow-up steps were taken at the time. However, the new situation has prompted the party high command to revisit the issue.

With assembly elections approaching, senior Congress leaders reportedly believe that retaining Rahul in the youth leadership role could damage the party’s credibility. Removing him, they feel, would help the organisation project a clean image and avoid embarrassment, said sources. It's learnt that Opposition leader VD Satheesan and KPCC president Sunny Joseph have already held informal discussions in this regard.