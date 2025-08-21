Fuel extraction from sunken vessel MSC Elsa 3 to be completed by September 25

KOCHI: The extraction of fuel from container vessel MSC Elsa 3, which sank into the depths of the Arabian Sea, 14.6 nautical miles off the Alappuzha coast, has reached an advanced stage and the task is expected to be completed by September 25, the Director General of Shipping (DGS) said in a release on Thursday. The depth of the sea where the ship has been located is 51 metres.

The fuel extraction from the sunken vessel commenced on August 20 with saturation diving operations using advanced 'Diving Support Vessel (DSV) Southern Nova'. Specialized divers have been mobilised and preliminary activities have begun, marking a significant step in the process of fuel extraction and wreck management. The operation was suspended on July 12 due to adverse weather conditions experienced at the site due to South West Monsoon.

A support vessel, 'Offshore Monarch’, is assisting the Diving Support vessel in the fuel extraction at the site. Additionally, a tug, 'Canara Megh', has been deployed to monitor operations and enforce a one nautical mile exclusion (No-fishing) zone around the wreck site to ensure safe diving activities. Entry of fishermen has been banned in the one nautical mile radius around the site of operation.