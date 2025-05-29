Kerala government declares MSC Elsa 3 shipwreck a state-specific disaster

Kerala

Among the cargo were 12 containers of calcium carbide and one container of organic chemicals—raising alarm over possible contamination.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has officially declared the wreck of the cargo ship MSC ELSA 3 in the Arabian Sea a state-specific disaster, citing serious environmental risks. The decision was prompted by growing concerns over potential oil spills and the drifting of hazardous debris, including cargo, along the state's coastline.

The vessel, carrying 643 containers, capsized on May 25 approximately 14.6 nautical miles off the coast near Thottappalli in Alappuzha district. Among the cargo were 12 containers of calcium carbide and one container of organic chemicals—raising alarm over possible contamination.

So far, around 50 containers have washed ashore along the coasts of Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram. Debris from the sunken vessel continues to be reported, particularly along the Thiruvananthapuram coast, escalating environmental and public safety concerns.

