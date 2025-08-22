Campus placements still a distant dream for law students in Kerala

KOCHI: In the current scenario regarding higher education institutions, the primary factor that prompts students to pursue a course is the job prospects it offers. Placements have been a significant aspect of technical education. Now, even ITI institutions and arts and science colleges are making a concerted effort to secure placements for their students. In contrast, law colleges, especially Government Law Colleges, still have a considerable distance to cover.

Speaking to TNIE, Safi Mohan, assistant professor in law at the Government Law College (GLC), Thiruvananthapuram, says, “Things are picking up. Though more needs to be done. In the past two years, four of our students got placements. This year, three students got placements in Infosys. It should be noted that of the 1,000 students called for the job interview, three of our students made it. We are providing them with training to skill them to take up the jobs.”

According to him, as the first step towards achieving placements in multi-national companies and also big firms, the college has been securing internships for its students with IT companies. “Last April and May, 75 students did internships in different institutions through the placement cell. Next year, in April and May, we plan to send 150 students to Tier 1 , 2, and 3 law firms in the country.

Fifty students will be placed with corporate firms for internships. Almost 25 students are now doing a hybrid internship in different institutions. It should be noted that all internships in law firms and corporate firms are paid internships.”

Vidyuth K S, principal of Government Law College, Kozhikode, also highlighted the efforts being made by the college to gain visibility. According to him, in the past three years, the college was able to place 28 students in various firms that include Tri Legal, Conga Software Pvt Limited, Lakshmi Kumaran Sidharthan Attorney, and a Canadian company, Mathew and Gupta.