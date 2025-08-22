Form panel to make interim traffic management plan for clogged NH stretch: Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed that a committee be constituted to formulate an interim traffic management plan for the congested Edappally–Mannuthy National Highway stretch near the Paliyekkara toll plaza.

The Bench noted reports of a 12-hour block on the stretch and observed that a permanent solution must be found to address the issue.

The court said: “A monitoring committee should be in place to ensure that traffic is not affected. Perhaps because there is no toll at present, all commuters are opting to use this road.”

It also questioned why authorities could not restrict the movement of lorries during daytime, at least between 9 am and 6 pm, and suggested that heavy vehicles be diverted through alternative routes.

The court directed the committee to hear the views of MPs, MLAs, and local authorities, even if they are not members of the body, before taking a final decision.

It clarified that it would be within the committee’s discretion to decide whether daytime restrictions on lorries or diversions for heavy vehicles were necessary.

The committee was asked to convene immediately and submit its suggestions by August 26.

The court stated that it would consider extending the interim order suspending toll collection on the NH stretch. On August 6, the Bench had suspended toll collection at the plaza till September 6.