Controversy deals a blow to UDF unity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rahul Mamkootathil saga could well turn out to be a spoiler for the new-found unity within both the Congress and the UDF. Resentment has been brewing within the party and the front over the way the entire episode has unfolded. While a section within the Congress and the UDF feel that the leadership should not have promoted such an individual, even after allegations against him came to its attention a couple of years ago, a few others feel that the Congress leadership has a responsibility to contain the damage by throwing him out or resolving it before further damage.

At a time when the UDF was on a comeback trail, the new developments, especially the array of complaints pointing to a predatory nature, have dented the upper hand the front enjoyed till now. They feel with elections coming up, it should have been avoided.

“There’s a general sentiment that we should have prevented the issue from ballooning into such proportions. But we could control the damage, soon after the issue became public. Unlike the CPM, which has been protecting offenders citing flimsy trivial arguments, we acted without delay. That’s a plus. But the fact remains that it could have been avoided,” said an ex-PCC chief.

The leaders, however, added that there’s no point in singling out Opposition Leader V D Satheesan for protecting Rahul. Many in the party were in the know about such developments, but chose to remain silent, and hence share equal responsibility, they said.

“In fact, the CPM was on the back foot after emergence of new allegations against the Left. But this development has virtually infused new energy into them,” lamented an ex-minister from the state capital.