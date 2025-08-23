Tainted MLA to stay, Congress rules out internal probe too

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rallying behind its disgraced legislator, the Congress leadership in the state has decided to ignore the mounting political pressure for Rahul Mamkootathil’s resignation as MLA. It has also ruled out any party probe against Rahul, who stepped down as Youth Congress state chief on Thursday, following harassment allegations.
KPCC president Sunny Joseph, after consultations with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and the three PCC working presidents, came to the conclusion on Friday that there was no need for Rahul to relinquish the role of people’s representative. His resignation from the YC post was enough. Other senior leaders too conveyed their reservation about him resigning as MLA, a senior Congress leader told TNIE.
“There is no complaint filed against Rahul in any police station by any of the women. Even the actor who has given interviews to channels never said anything against Rahul. Then, why should he resign?” he asked.
He cited instances when neither the Congress nor the CPM asked its MLAs to step down even after criminal cases were registered or the parties received complaints from the victims.
CPM ups attack, demands Rahul’s resignation as MLA
The KPCC also dismissed reports of forming an internal inquiry committee to look into allegations raised against Rahul. “Not even a single complaint has reached me,” the KPCC chief said. Asked about reports that the Congress received 14 complaints against Rahul, Sunny said he was yet to see one. Senior leaders in the party feel that openly admitting about receiving complaints could invite further trouble for both the Congress and the UDF. “Naturally, it would be like admitting the allegations were true. In that case, it would further damage the party,” said a senior leader.
Stepping up aggression, the CPM demanded Rahul’s resignation as Palakkad MLA. State secretary M V Govindan said the prevalent feeling across the state is that Rahul should resign, and the onus of taking the final call rests with the Congress. Never in Kerala’s history has an MLA faced complaints of this volume.
“Not just allegations, clear proof has been laid out against him. A woman said the leader of opposition did not take any action on her complaint against Rahul. Rahul was rewarded with several positions, including that of an MLA, after receiving this complaint.
This is serious,” he said. Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan too demanded that Rahul should step down as MLA, considering the gravity of the allegations. The state witnessed widespread protests against Rahul on Friday.