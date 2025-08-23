Tainted MLA to stay, Congress rules out internal probe too

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rallying behind its disgraced legislator, the Congress leadership in the state has decided to ignore the mounting political pressure for Rahul Mamkootathil’s resignation as MLA. It has also ruled out any party probe against Rahul, who stepped down as Youth Congress state chief on Thursday, following harassment allegations.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph, after consultations with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and the three PCC working presidents, came to the conclusion on Friday that there was no need for Rahul to relinquish the role of people’s representative. His resignation from the YC post was enough. Other senior leaders too conveyed their reservation about him resigning as MLA, a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

“There is no complaint filed against Rahul in any police station by any of the women. Even the actor who has given interviews to channels never said anything against Rahul. Then, why should he resign?” he asked.

He cited instances when neither the Congress nor the CPM asked its MLAs to step down even after criminal cases were registered or the parties received complaints from the victims.