Haven’t received any complaints against Rahul Mamkootathil: Shafi Parambil

KOZHIKODE: MP Shafi Parambil has said that he had not received any complaint from anyone against Rahul Mamkootathil, who resigned from the post of Youth Congress state president over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Rahul resigned immediately after the controversy erupted, he told reporters in Vadakara. There is no FIR or any other finding against him, Shafi said. The MP said the resignation is an important step at this point of time, adding that the CPM or BJP didn’t show such a gesture when their leaders were embroiled in similar situations. “The Congress leadership didn’t want to emulate what other parties did in similar circumstances and accepted Rahul’s decision to step down from the party post,” he said.

Shafi said raising a hue and cry after the resignation is only meant to silence Congress workers from raising voices against the government. “We will continue the fight against the government.

Congress workers will not lose their energy to fight against the government because of the controversy.” he said. Shafi also discounted the allegation that he ‘escaped’ to Bihar without addressing the Rahul issue. He said the decision to join Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was taken much earlier. Moreover, party leaders including the KPCC president had reacted to the developments, he said.