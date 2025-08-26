Former prison inmate arrested for stealing Rs 4.25 lakh from Poojappura jail cafeteria

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A former inmate of Poojappura central prison was arrested for stealing Rs 4.25 lakh from the cafeteria being run in the central prison compound.

The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Hadi, a native of Pothencode. He had served a prison term for theft, and during that period, he had worked in the cafeteria, police sources said.

The theft was reported on August 18, early morning. The cash, which was from three days' collection, was kept in a strong room. The police had found that the culprit had entered the strong room by breaking open the door. The CCTV cameras were turned up to prevent filming of the theft.

The cops had a suspicion that inmates, who had worked in the cafeteria, would have committed the crime.