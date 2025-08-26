Majority opinion saved Rahul Mamkootathil from harsh action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Congress decision to suspend him from the party’s primary membership has come as a setback for Rahul Mamkootathil, at the end of the day it was the majority opinion in the party that he should not be subjected to extreme disciplinary action that helped in saving his MLA post.

The KPCC arrived at this decision after a marathon discussion that Sunny Joseph had with a slew of leaders including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, KPCC working presidents A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunath, and Shafi Parambil. Sunny also held discussions with 20 senior leaders including three women leaders, working committee members from the state except A K Antony and Shashi Tharoor, and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash.

While Satheesan demanded tough disciplinary action against Rahul inside the party, his supporters were demanding resignation from MLA post outside. However, the majority of leaders declined to concede to his demand. As the All-India Congress Committee had sent the ball to the KPCC to take a decision, the core group including Sunny Joseph, Anil Kumar, Shafi Parambil and Vishnunath started deliberation.

“The opinion that emerged was that this extreme step will not help the party in the near future,” a senior leader told TNIE.

“We admit that Rahul’s resignation as Youth Congress president was a moral step. However, even after three days of waiting not a single written complaint reached KPCC. And no single police complaint was registered against him. Rahul also alleged conspiracy behind it by producing an audio clip. Hence, we reached the conclusion that asking him to resign the MLA post is politically not right at this moment. If allegations are proven wrong later it could not be corrected,” he said.

On Sunday night, Adoor Prakash reportedly conveyed to the KPCC leadership that asking Rahul to resign for popular applause will not be good for the party as there was no evidence against him. He also told them not to act upon the criticism raised by political opponents. Majority of leaders conveyed their support to the leadership.