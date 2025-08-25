Congress suspends Rahul Mamkootathil from primary membership following sexual misconduct allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has suspended Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil from the party’s primary membership following accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards women.

The former Youth Congress state president had stepped down from his post after multiple allegations, including statements from actress Rini Ann George and transwoman Avanthika, who shared accounts of harassment. Several complaints against Rahul had also reached the party's national leadership.

With the suspension, Rahul will have to sit as an independent block in the upcoming legislative assembly session scheduled to begin on September 15. However, it is likely that he may go on leave and skip the session altogether.

However, the KPCC was yet to issue an official statement confirming the temporary debarment from the party. KPCC president Sunny Joseph, MLA, has called a press conference in Kannur at noon.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan had earlier stated that strict action would be taken on all complaints against the MLA.

Rahul began his political career as the Youth Congress Periyanad Mandalam president. He later held various positions in KSU, including district president of Pathanamthitta in 2017. He went on to serve as KSU state general secretary, NSU national secretary, and Youth Congress state general secretary before being the state president. He entered the state assembly after winning the Palakkad by-election.

Senior Congress leader and former KPCC president K Muraleedharan confirmed the disciplinary action while speaking to reporters in Thrissur on Monday.

Muraleedharan said that now it is Mamkootathil to decide whether he should continue as Congress’ elected lawmaker from the Palakkad Assembly constituency.