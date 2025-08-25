Sexual misconduct charges: Calls for Rahul Mamkootathil's resignation grow louder in Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil as MLA seems inevitable with calls getting louder from within the Congress for him to step down. Several senior leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, have stepped up pressure for the MLA’s resignation, though an influential section within the party, including the KPCC president, is of the view that any such action should be taken only after proper discussions. However, they also don’t outrightly oppose him stepping down.
The calls from within Congress for the resignation of Rahul, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, intensified after a new phone conversation surfaced.
The party state leadership has started formal discussions with senior leaders on the matter. State Congress president Sunny Joseph, who held talks with senior leaders, also sought the opinion of three working presidents A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunadh and Shafi Parambil. The party chief will also hold talks with MLAs and senior members of the political affairs committee.
According to sources in the Congress and the UDF, Rahul will be forced to accept the ‘truth’ at the end, that he will have to leave the parliamentary post too.
Party will take decision soon, says Venugopal
“That decision will come within days. I think this is a period for Rahul to accept the fact he has hit rock bottom,” a Congress leader told TNIE.
Chennithala has demanded stringent action on the issue. Chennithala, who is on a foreign trip, called Sunny over the phone and told him that with the latest audio clip coming out, the party should not delay action. He reportedly said with assembly elections approaching, Rahul’s resignation as MLA is the only option.
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal told reporters in Delhi that the issue is serious. Confirming the discussions within the Congress, Venugopal said the party had acted strongly within the first 24 hours after the allegations came out, by creating a situation in which Rahul had to resign as Youth Congress president.
“However, now more allegations have surfaced. Senior leaders in Kerala are discussing the matter. Soon, they will inform the media about the party’s decision,” he said.
Meanwhile, a section within the Congress feel that Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan jumped the gun with his open statement — without any consultation with KPCC — giving hints to the media that Rahul did not have his support. Satheesan had on Saturday said the allegations against Rahul will be thoroughly investigated and action will be taken impartially.
Despite demands for stern action, Sunny Joseph, UDF convener Adoor Prakash, Anil Kumar, Vishnunath and Shafi are of the view that due discussion and organisational procedures must be followed before arriving at any conclusion.
“Before taking a decision about Rahul’s fate, a meeting or discussion will be held among KPCC office-bearers and political affairs committee members. No one can unilaterally impose any decision over the party. As UDF convenor, I am of the opinion that any such move is wrong. I had discussed this with the KPCC president,” Prakash said.
Prakash and other leaders who wanted to give Rahul time to explain his part are also pointing out that resigning from state president of Youth Congress was a moral act. The Shafi-Rahul camp is of the view that with no complaints and police cases, the leadership should hear what the MLA has to say.
Didn’t reveal ordeal then as I was afraid: Avantika
T’Puram: Transwoman Avantika said on Sunday she did not initially reveal that MLA Rahul Mamkootathil harassed her sexually as she feared for her life. Responding to Rahul’s charge that Avantika herself had sent him an audio clip in which she was heard denying that the MLA harassed her, the transgender activist said the clip was sent when she was on good terms with Rahul. She added that Rahul later exploited that friendship and sent a lewd message. On August 21, Avantika made the allegations against Rahul on a news channel.