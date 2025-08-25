Sexual misconduct charges: Calls for Rahul Mamkootathil's resignation grow louder in Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil as MLA seems inevitable with calls getting louder from within the Congress for him to step down. Several senior leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, have stepped up pressure for the MLA’s resignation, though an influential section within the party, including the KPCC president, is of the view that any such action should be taken only after proper discussions. However, they also don’t outrightly oppose him stepping down.

The calls from within Congress for the resignation of Rahul, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, intensified after a new phone conversation surfaced.

The party state leadership has started formal discussions with senior leaders on the matter. State Congress president Sunny Joseph, who held talks with senior leaders, also sought the opinion of three working presidents A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunadh and Shafi Parambil. The party chief will also hold talks with MLAs and senior members of the political affairs committee.

According to sources in the Congress and the UDF, Rahul will be forced to accept the ‘truth’ at the end, that he will have to leave the parliamentary post too.