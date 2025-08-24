Will take appropriate decision at right time: Congress in Kerala on Rahul Mamkootathil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing mounting pressure from within the party and opponents protests calling for the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil as MLA, the Congress in Kerala said on Sunday that an appropriate decision would be made after discussions among its senior leaders.

Both Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph and senior party leader K Muraleedharan took this stand while responding to queries from reporters on whether any action was contemplated against Mamkootathil, the MLA from Palakkad.

Joseph said that he and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan will speak to other senior leaders of the party and views of everyone will be considered before arriving at an appropriate decision at the right time.

"When we arrive at such a decision it will be communicated officially," he told reporters.

This was his stand to all queries from reporters regarding whether Mamkootathil will be asked to resign and what were the views expressed by senior party leaders in Kerala.

Muraleedharan took a similar stand while addressing media earlier in the day.