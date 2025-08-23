If I wanted to kill you, how much time do you think I need?: Fresh audio clip deepens Rahul Mamkootathil row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy surrounding Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil deepened on Saturday after a fresh audio clip surfaced, allegedly featuring a conversation between him and a woman who has accused him of sexual misconduct.

In the phone conversation, which has been circulating on social media, the woman is heard resisting the MLA’s alleged demand. When she raises concerns about her safety, a male voice, claimed to be Rahul’s, responds: “If I wanted to kill you, how much time do you think I will need?”

The woman, refusing to yield, questions his morality, saying he is thinking only about himself. The man purportedly replies that if she keeps the child, his “life will be destroyed.” At one point, he insists on meeting her, to which the woman retorts, asking if it is “to kill her.”

The emergence of the clip comes days after Rahul stepped down as state president of the Youth Congress amid the escalating scandal. The MLA, however, has not yet resigned from the Assembly, even as pressure mounts on him from within and outside the party.

According to sources, Rahul also cancelled a press conference he had earlier announced he would attend on the same day the audio surfaced.

The row began earlier this week when actress Rini Ann George alleged that a “young leader” of a prominent political party had misbehaved with her. While she did not initially name anyone, protests by the BJP and the CPI(M)’s youth wing quickly pointed fingers at Rahul Mamkootathil.

The controversy deepened when writer Honey Bhaskaran accused him of inappropriate Instagram exchanges and derogatory remarks. Both women later clarified that they had not filed formal complaints, but the allegations triggered a political storm. Mounting street protests and demands for his resignation placed Mamkootathil under pressure, leading to his decision to step down as Youth Congress president, though he insists he has committed no illegality.