Opposition Leader Satheesan warns CPM, BJP of explosive revelations in coming days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Tuesday warned that Kerala will soon witness explosive political revelations, cautioning both the CPM and BJP against playing dangerous political games.
"This is indeed a warning. Kerala will soon be jolted by shocking revelations," Satheesan told reporters in Kozhikode, hinting at a major expose in the coming days.
Ridiculing the BJP's bull protest outside his residence last week in view of allegations against Rahul Mamkoottathil, he said, "Don’t release that bull. Tie it up in front of your party office. You will soon have to take it to BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s house."
Turning to the Palakkad MLA Rahul Mankoottathil issue, Satheesan said that the suspension decision against the colleague was taken "with an aching heart."
"It was not an easy decision, but it was necessary. Many appreciated our action, which was hailed as a model decision in Kerala’s political history. The real question is for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan—how can a minister who insulted an IAS officer still remain in his cabinet?" he asked.
The Opposition Leader also alleged large-scale corruption in the GST Department, claiming senior positions in that department were occupied by CPM loyalists. The Kasaragod GST bribery case, using a middleman, he said, was "just the beginning", and more such scams would soon come to light.
He further demanded a probe into the death of Aryanad panchayat member Sreeja, alleging she was driven to suicide by CPI(M) harassment over financial issues. According to him, the CPM highlighted the Rahul controversy only to divert attention from hawala and reverse hawala charges against party leaders and the allegations surrounding CPM secretary MV Govindan's son.
"The CPM cannot escape with diversionary tactics. More truths will come out, and Kerala will be shocked," Satheesan said.