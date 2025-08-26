Opposition Leader Satheesan warns CPM, BJP of explosive revelations in coming days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Tuesday warned that Kerala will soon witness explosive political revelations, cautioning both the CPM and BJP against playing dangerous political games.

"This is indeed a warning. Kerala will soon be jolted by shocking revelations," Satheesan told reporters in Kozhikode, hinting at a major expose in the coming days.

Ridiculing the BJP's bull protest outside his residence last week in view of allegations against Rahul Mamkoottathil, he said, "Don’t release that bull. Tie it up in front of your party office. You will soon have to take it to BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s house."

Turning to the Palakkad MLA Rahul Mankoottathil issue, Satheesan said that the suspension decision against the colleague was taken "with an aching heart."