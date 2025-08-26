Rahul Mamkootathil row puts Congress on back foot in Palakkad; BJP sees huge chance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Allegations against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil have triggered a political storm in Palakkad, leaving the Congress leadership struggling to defend its turf while the BJP sees an opportunity to strengthen its already growing presence in the district. Rahul had secured 58,389 votes in the by-election.

BJP candidate C Krishnakumar, riding on the party’s steady rise in the region, finished second with 39,549 votes. With the fresh controversy casting a shadow over Rahul, BJP leaders believe the tide is turning further in their favour ahead of both local body and Assembly elections.

A senior BJP leader said the party has consistently demanded Rahul’s resignation, highlighting the Congress’ double standards, with some leaders shielding him while others openly criticising him.

“Leaders like Ramesh Chennithala and Uma Thomas have openly demanded his resignation. Yet, the Congress has hesitated to take a firm stand, fearing the consequences of a by-election. This half-hearted response, resorting only to a suspension, is shameful. The people of Palakkad clearly see the Congress’ inability to take decisive action, and we are confident of setting a new record in the upcoming elections,” he said.The BJP’s optimism is backed by numbers. The party has been on a steady growth trajectory in Palakkad since 2015, when it won 24 out of 54 seats in the municipality.

In the 2020 local body polls, it improved the tally to 28 seats, cementing its position as a serious contender against both the Congress and the Left. Party strategists believe the present crisis in the Congress camp will only add to this momentum.

Ground-level BJP workers openly admit that the crisis has given them a ready-made opportunity. One local cadre said, “The MLA cannot even attend small functions in his constituency now. If Congress keeps defending him, it benefits us. If they force him to resign and a by-election is called, it will be a cakewalk for BJP.”

While some leaders caution against reducing the matter to electoral arithmetic, they acknowledge the Rahul factor is now firmly at play. “This issue will have a huge impact in Palakkad. But we also work hard to ensure the BJP’s victory across Kerala. Both the Congress and the Left have skeletons in their cupboards. If those start tumbling out, it will only help us. But our message is clear-the BJP is the only party that can guarantee real development in Kerala,” said another senior leader.