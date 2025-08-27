Allegations against Rahul Mamkoottathil are serious; he should not continue as MLA, says Kerala CM

He also attacked Opposition Leader V D Satheesan for his stance. "There is already a difference of opinion on this issue within the Congress party. Many in the Congress leadership have expressed anguish. But some leaders are trying to protect him. Such a stand should not come from someone like the opposition leader. He should reflect on why even senior members of his own party took a different stance.”

Turning to economic matters, Vijayan reiterated Kerala's concerns over the proposed GST revisions, which he warned could worsen the state's financial burden. He said a letter had already been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising these concerns. However, he dismissed claims of Kerala facing a huge financial crisis.

Responding to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar's statement that the BJP would not allow participation of Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in the Ayyappa Global Sangam, the Chief Minister clarified that the event was being organised by the Devaswom Board, and criticised attempts to add political colour to it.

"This is not a political programme, but a religious congregation. The government will provide all necessary assistance for the smooth conduct of the event," he said. Responding to Rajeev Chandrasekhar's remarks he said, "Such threats will not work. Perhaps Chandrasekhar is speaking without understanding Kerala."