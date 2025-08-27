Once world’s spice hub, Kerala braces for Trump tariff jolt

KOCHI: From Vasco da Gama’s landing in Calicut in 1498 to the Dutch and the British setting up forts and factories along its coast, Kerala’s spices once lured the world. But today, the state’s spice capital, Kochi, home to four of the world’s largest value-added spice extractors, is staring at an uncertain future as the United States slaps a punitive 50% tariff on Indian spice exports beginning August 27.

The blow is significant. Synthite Industries, Plant Lipids, Mane Kancor and Akay Group – all headquartered in and around Kochi – together command about 70% of the global market for spice oleoresins and natural extracts. Their customers include the world’s biggest FMCG, food & beverage, nutraceutical and flavour & fragrance brands. Together, they turn Indian spices into billion-dollar exports.

But there is a twist. Despite Kerala’s historical legacy as the land of pepper, nutmeg and cardamom, these companies no longer depend on local farms. Instead, their tankers bring in raw materials from Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and even Guatemala, process them in high-tech factories in Kerala, and re-export them to the world.

“Our production is grossly insufficient for internal consumption,” admits Viju Jacob, executive chairman of Synthite Industries, which alone clocks nearly $500 million in revenues. “We are importing pepper from Vietnam, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, adding value, and then exporting it. Except cardamom and nutmeg, almost everything else comes from outside.” That model is now at risk.