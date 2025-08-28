Attempt-to-murder charges against 28 Youth Congress workers who held protest march to Cliff House

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have registered cases against 28 Youth Congress members under grave sections, including attempt-to-murder, after the Cliff House march conducted by the outfit on Wednesday night turned violent.

The Youth Congress members took out the march in protest against DYFI members obstructing Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil when he arrived to attend a private function in Vadakara.

The Youth Congress workers were booked for attempting to murder cops allegedly by throwing a torch at them. The police have also claimed that agitators damaged gadgets, including wireless sets.

Three Youth Congress workers have been arrested in connection with the incident and remanded to judicial custody.